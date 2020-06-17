Set up an Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream: watch the premier league online tonight

The first game of the Premier League restart is here and that makes an Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream one of the most important things to have set up to ensure you can watch the Premier League online this summer. As part of the sweeping up of the outstanding games in order to get every team to the same number of games played before the weekend 'proper' kicks in, Aston Villa and Sheffield United are going to embrace the spotlight and play their 'outstanding' game as the first game of the Premier League restart.

Watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United online The game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United gets underway at 6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT on Wednesday, June 17. UK readers can head to Sky Sports, while US readers looking for a quick bit of advice should consider Sling TV's Blue package; it's great value, gets you NBC and NBCSN, and there's FREE 3-day trial.

The later kick-off between Man City and Arsenal will probably draw more of a crowd, but for fans of both Villa and Sheffield United - and football fans more generally like myself - this match represents an awesome resumption of the best football league in the world and with a game that has more riding on it than you might think.

Sheffield United have been a revelation and a breath of fresh air as a newly promoted team this season. They're hardworking, uncomplicated football combined with a strong team spirit and work ethic has earnt them loads of new fans and neutral admirers, but also - more importantly - a bag full of Premier League points. They really are threatening the big boys in the Champions League qualification spots and one good push in the remaining games could see them capture a lucrative and exciting spot in European football's premier competition.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, will be having more of a look down the table as they make an end-of-season push for safety and to clamber up away from the relegation places. It'll be a tough time with a handful of clubs down there, all squashed together - including my beloved West Ham who I fear deeply for. Villa know that a win against their fellow Championship team from last season will go a long way to setting up a positive run into the end of the season.

Anyway, finding out how to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United online is going to be a winning move for tonight's premier league restart, so let's get to it.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Sheffield United in the UK

Sky Sports

As is often the case, Sky Sports is the place to be in the UK if you want to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United online in the UK, with kick-off at 8.15pm. Sky Sports is currently on sale at £18 per month instead of £22 which is pretty decent value. You can add that to your existing package, or bolt it on if you're joining Sky as a newbie. Sky Sports is also available via Now TV which generally runs on rolling one-month contracts. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all Sky Sports channels and passes start at £9.99 for a day, or the rolling monthly pass is £33.99 A couple of those should see you through to the end of the season. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League online with Now TV, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Sheffield United in the US

NBC or Sling TV

US readers should head over to NBC to get their Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream for 1pm ET/10am PT. The Matchday Pass is the first option from NBC; it costs $39.99 and get you 140 exclusive live games. Secondly, you could up the ante and go for the Premier League Pass, priced at $64.99, and get extended coverage of all the matches through to highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we would want to highlight streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream Aston Villa vs Sheffield United without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action if you time it right! Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream Aston Villa vs Sheffield United then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Sheffield United in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 1pm ET/10am PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Sheffield United in Australia

Optus Sports

The Premier League is on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season in Australia - this at least makes it straightforward if you have one of their packages already. However, if you just want to stream the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match online or want to bag some of the Premier League action this summer, then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. For reference, you'll have to be absolute troopers to live Aston Villa vs Sheffield United in Australia as kick-off is at 3am AEST on Thursday, June 17. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



Watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United online from wherever you are