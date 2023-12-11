Lego Fortnite Knotwood: How to get it for improved crafting

By Iain Wilson
published

Knotwood in Lego Fortnite is a crucial crafting material for making better items

Lego Fortnite Knotwood
(Image credit: Epic Games / The Lego Group)

Lego Fortnite Knotwood is a prized resource in the earlier stages of your adventure, as once you start looking into upgrades you'll increasingly find it's an essential component for your crafting and building. Unlike the general wood you'll find all over the world in Lego Fortnite, you'll need to put in some effort to gather Knotwood as it can only be harvested in specific locations and you'll need the right tool to collect it. With that in mind, here's the lowdown on how to get Knotwood in Lego Fortnite so you can level up your crafting.

Where to find Lego Fortnite Knotwood

Lego Fortnite Knotwood

(Image credit: Epic Games / The Lego Group)
More Fortnite guides

Fortnite Lego Insiders
Lego Fortnite Splitscreen
Fortnite Banana Emote code
Fortnite Secret Cave
Fortnite Weapon Case

To find Lego Fortnite Knotwood, you need to discover a cave in your game world. From the outside, caves look like a giant rock emerging from the ground, and if you walk around it then you'll find an entrance you can interact with to be teleported into the underground cave. Once you've found a cave, an icon will be added to your map so you can easily return to it later and gather more resources when you need them.

How to get Knotroot in Lego Fortnite

Lego Fortnite Knotwood

(Image credit: Epic Games / The Lego Group)

Once you're inside a cave, you can get Knotroot in Lego Fortnite by harvesting the twisted roots you'll find growing out of the sides of the cavern. However, to do this you'll need an Uncommon Forest Axe to chop through the gnarled roots as a common axe won't cut it – pun intended. Those improved items can only be made at an upgraded Fortnite Lego Crafting Bench, so you'll need to put in some preparation first to get the right tool for the job. Once you're armed with a suitable axe, simple hack away at the roots until they're destroyed and a supply of Knotroot will be yours.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 500 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

See comments