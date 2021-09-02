Labor Day laptop sales and deals 2021: stellar savings on exceptional hardware

Labor Day laptop deals can offer big savings across the full price range, which means there's usually something for everyone in the September sales. Whether you're after one of the best gaming laptops or have a business-led machine in mind, you're sure to find some stellar savings on big name brands and budget devices.

Labor Day is set for Monday, 6 September, and is sure to offer further savings online. It's worth noting, should any of these Labor Day laptop deals pique your interest, that it's unlikely these discounts will hang around for too long. In other words, if you see something you like the look of, consider picking it up sooner rather than later!

Labor Day Laptop Deals

Dell Inspiron 3000 | $529 $399.99 at Dell

Save $130. There's no reason why a high-quality productivity laptop needs to cost the Earth. Taking one look at the newest iteration of the Inspiron line is proof of that, with its stylish appearance, respectable specs, and nice screen. Features: Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



Dell Inspiron 15 | $730 $549.99 at Dell

Save $180. If you're looking for a confident and capable laptop for the professional space, you would be hard-pressed to find better in this price range. This Dell Inspiron 15 is super sleek and built to be as connected as possible with a range of ports. Features: Intel Core i5-11300H, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



HP Pavilion x360 Convertible | $750 $569.99 at HP

Save $180. If you're looking to get a little more flexibility in your work-life balance, this 2-in-1 enterprising machine has enough power under the hood for traditional computing as well as a touchscreen for easy navigation and extra functionality. Features: Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane Memory, 15.6-inch diagonal HD touchscreen.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus | $1,300 $1,119.99 at Dell

Save $180. Sometimes, when it comes to serious work sessions, you need a capable machine with an amazing display. That's the biggest strength of this productivity powerhouse, with a 3K panel and exceptional specs where you need it most - all housed in a razor-thin shell. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, Intel UHD Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 16-inch 16:10 3K (3072 x 1920) IPS screen.

HP Spectre x360 | $1,370 1,199.99 at HP

Save $170. With its small form factor, exceptional touchscreen display and phenomenal build quality, there's a lot to recommend the Spectre on from a purely technical level alone. It's likely to be the perfect companion for office and home use, too. Features: Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane Memory, 13.5-inch WUXGA+ (1920 x 1280) IPS touchscreen. View Deal

Labor Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Dell G15 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,180 $749.99 at Dell

Save $430. Without a doubt, this is one of the better entry-level gaming laptop deals that we've seen in recent memory. The GPU may be as capable as some others in the 30-series line, but with these specs, you'll be able to game comfortably in the system's native resolution.

HP Victus (RTX 3050) | $900 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100. With its larger-than-average screen and respectable specs, this wallet-friendly gaming laptop is a sure-fire contender for one of the better deals that we've come across. What's more, it's built sleek and subtle, too. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16.1-inch Full HD screen.

Asus TUF (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,000 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $150. If you prefer your gaming laptops to be on the bigger side of things, there just isn't much on the market that will beat this 17.3-inch Asus TUF. Its power potential and speed of the display make it a sure bet for 1080p gaming. Features: Intel Core i5-11260H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 17.3-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

MSI Sword (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300. For well under $1,000, this is an easy recommendation given the GPU inside and the 144Hz display for super-smooth gaming action. Also of note, stellar visual design, too. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

MSI GF65 (RTX 3060) | $1,100 $919.99 at Best Buy

Save $180. If you want to take advantage of ray tracing potential in some of the more demanding games on the market, the RTX 3060 is more than capable of pumping out stellar visuals and stable frame rates. Features: Intel Core-10500H, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

Alienware m17 R3 | $1,980 $1,429 at Dell

Save $550. This Alienware M17 R3 may not quite be capable of things like ray-tracing, but with its GTX 1660 Ti complete with 6GB VRAM, it will be more than capable of gaming in Full HD and hitting those high frame rates. Features: Intel Core i7-10750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 144hz 17.3-inch Full HD screen.

