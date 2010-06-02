James Cameron In Oil Spill Think Tank

Titanic director returns to the abyss, but for real this time, to help sort out the the 6-week-old oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Titanic director James Cameron was part of a brainstorming think tank formed to help find solutions to the 6-week-old oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

US agency officials said Tuesday’s meeting, one of several in the past few weeks, was “part of the federal government’s ongoing efforts to hear from stakeholders, scientists and experts from academia, government and the private sector as we continue to respond to the BP oil spill.” Besides directing Titanic and The Abyss , Cameron also studied physics at college and helped develop deep sea submersible equipment and other underwater ocean technology for a series of documentaries exploring the wrecks of the Titanic and the German battleship Bismarck some two miles below the surface.