iPhone game of the day: Word Fu

Game: Word Fu Plus+

Price: Free

Size: 18.6MB

Get it from the iTunes Store

Word Fu is probably best known for its 3D graphical effect, which uses the tilt recognition in the iPhone to move the camera accordingly to show you the edge of the dice as you play. It's aneat trick and makes this stand out from other word games available. But that's just to suck you in - and once you are in, you won't want out.

Gameplay-wise, it's similar to Word Challenge on Facebook - you're given a bunch of letters and have to form as many words as you can within a strict time limit. Making long words gives you power-ups to double your score, freeze time or even flick one of the dice to get a new letter. It's challenging, compelling and, best of all, the newer Plus+ version is free!



Above: It's simple, good-looking and fun. Did you already make 'sexy'?

07 Jun, 2010