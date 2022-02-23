This CPU deal sees a new lowest price on the Intel Core i5-12600K

Amazon's CPU deals are currently offering the best CPU for gaming at the lowest price we've ever seen it for.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Intel Core i5-12600K processor for only $279.94 (was $342.50) - that's a huge discount of $62.56 off the sticker price. This CPU deal is significant because it's the first time that we've seen this particular processor retailing for under the $298 mark, meaning you're saving an additional $18 here.

The Intel Core i5-12600K received its first major price cut around the winter sales events, taking it down to $300 from its original $342 listing MSRP. However, we've never seen it quite this aggressively priced before.

If you've been wanting to build a rig or upgrade a machine to feature the latest PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 compatibility then there has never been a better time to invest in the future of PC hardware. The Intel Core i5-12600K features 10-cores (6 performance and 4 efficient) and 16-threads which means its performance can offer levels like never before.

It's our number one pick as the best processor you can slot into a motherboard right now, so we're confident in heartily recommending it today at a discount.

Today's best CPU deal

Intel Core i5-12600K | $342.50 $279.94 at Amazon

Save $62.56 - This is the cheapest price that we've ever seen on the Intel Core i5-12600K, beating the previous lowest price by $18. If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, then this chipset deal is not to be missed.



Perhaps the most significant detail about the Intel Core i5-12600K is how it outperforms the previous 11th generation flagship, the Intel Core i9-11900K in almost every respect. It's especially noteworthy when factoring in the discount, as the latest i5 comes in at better than half the price of the previous processor to beat while offering more performance across the board.

