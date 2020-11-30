Hulu $1.99 offer ends at midnight - don't miss this Cyber Monday stunner

Hot Hulu deal alert, this will end at midnight tonight. Hulu is one of the best streaming services around and is already very cheap at the normal $5.99 a month price. But getting a year for $1.99 a month instead is just crazy value. No other streaming service will give you so much, for so little.

With the Animaniacs reboot having just launched, The Handmaid's Tale remaining probably the best show you've not seen in the past five years, and a staggering selection of shows, comedies, and reality series, now is the perfect time to jump in. The holidays are coming up and most of us are stuck at home. It's practically a no-brainer at this point.

Be quick, though. This deal will end at 11:59 PST tonight. You'll get your two bucks' worth instantly too: Normal People is now streaming and is one of the best shows of the year, bar none. Then there's Happiest Season, the Kristen Stewart Christmas movie everyone's talking about. The superb Andy Samberg-led Palm Springs, Castle Rock, Devs, Mrs. America... and that's already well over $24 worth of content, isn't it? That's not even mentioning the hundreds of shows and movies Hulu has in its library, just waiting to be binged.

Hulu monthly subscription: $5.99/month $1.99/month

Save 65% off Hulu for an entire year with this deal. But the $1.99/month discount is only sticking around until Cyber Monday (November 30).View Deal

