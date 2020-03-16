This big Xbox One sale saves you loads of cash on the console, a game, and accessories

We all like free stuff, so this Xbox One sale is music to our ears - especially with so many of us holed up at home. Alongside an Xbox One X console, you can get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, two controllers, and a gaming headset for just $299 at Walmart. That's a saving of well over $50. More into sports? You can also get the same bundle with NBA 2K20 if you'd prefer - that's going for $299 with the headset and controller combo. Exceptional value for money, in other words.

Why? Well, both bundles in this Xbox One sale are normally closer to $399. Because they've been joined by a VoltEdge headset and PowerA controller, you're saving a whole mess of cash overall. Walmart's website quotes a $50+ reduction, but the Xbox One X's MSRP is more like $400 so that doesn't do this discount justice.

Out of the two, the Fallen Order bundle is most deserving of your attention; it's got an excellent game that we gave a four-star rating in our review , a bonus controller for split-screen shenanigans, and a headset. I say the latter without much fanfare because it's almost certainly 'meh', but still - free stuff, right? And if you want a really good headset, you can always check out our guide to the best Xbox One headset afterwards.

Check out these deals below.

Xbox One X sale

If these picks aren't doing it for you, be sure to keep an eye on our regularly-updated guide to the best Xbox One X bundles. If you're looking for Sony's consoles, however, then see what's going in the way of the best PS4 Pro deals right now. As for Nintendo, don't miss the latest Nintendo Switch bundles. Whatever your preference, there's still plenty of reason to hunt down a current console for a great price.

Want to hold off until next-gen? Read up on PS5 and the Xbox Series X price to find out what's coming our way soon, not to mention how much it'll cost.