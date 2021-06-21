How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online for free from anywhere

Dan Harmon's immensely popular Rick and Morty is back! Officially renewed for its fifth season, the space venturing, alien killing, existentialist duo of drunken scientist and nervous grandson will be going on a whole host of new adventures. Read on to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online.

No one will be all that surprised to hear the show is back. Rick and Morty has developed a fanatic audience over the years thanks to its unique premise and creative episodes.

While certain episodes in the past have kept things somewhat...simple (yes, of course we mean the Pickle Rick saga), more recent episodes like 'Never Ricking Morty' show the creators are looking to flex their creativity with this show.

So what will season five bring? Adult Swim's sneaky previews suggest ironic references to the Blade movies, battles in space, violent mermaids and of course, Rick clones.

In previous seasons Rick and Morty has pulled out some impressive and surprising guest stars like Elon Musk, both members of Key and Peele, John Oliver and of course Ice Cube...playing a godly literal ice cube. We'd be shocked then if the show didn't pull out a few more glorious cameos in this epic space comedy.

Read on to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 5 for free from a host of countries.

Watch Rick and Morty online in the US for free

Adult Swim

The date is official - Rick and Morty will be airing live on Adult Swim on Sunday June 20 at 11pm ET / PT. Adult Swim is a completely free service so you won't have to pay anything to watch the Rick and Morty premiere, or any future episodes from this season. You can either watch the show live on TV or later through the Adult Swim website. If you want to watch the show as the episodes go live but you're going to be out of the country, you can use a VPN to watch Adult Swim like you're back home.

How to watch Rick and Morty online in the UK for free

E4

Just like previous seasons of the show, Rick and Morty will be airing on E4. The first episode will go live on Monday, June 21 at 10pm. The great news here is that like the US, you won't have to pay to watch the show, you simply need to have a TV license to watch it either on TV or later through the All4 app or website. While we would expect episodes to then air every Monday, Rick and Morty is known for its slightly inconsistent upload schedule.



How to watch Rick and Morty online in Canada

Adult Swim

For Canadian viewers, you'll be watching the new season of Rick and Morty, just like the US, on Adult Swim. The channel became available in Canada relatively recently but there's a host of services that allow you to watch it. You can get access to Adult Swim in Canada through a load of cable services, these include: Bell, Shaw Direct and Amazon Prime Video's StackTV (which costs an additional fee on top of Amazon Prime). Canadian fans can watch at the same time as US viewers. Rick and Morty season 5 will premier at 11pm ET / PT.



How to watch Rick and Morty online in Australia

Unlike the above regions, Australia is yet to have an official air date for Rick and Morty season 5. We'll likely hear more about a release date soon and what channel it will air on. But in the mean time, you can always catch up on old seasons. Netflix Australia still has seasons 1-4 for you to watch and by the time you're all caught up, there should be some news of an Australia release!

How to watch Rick and Morty online from anywhere

