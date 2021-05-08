Watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream for less with our global guide

The big fight is almost here, so we'll quickly tell you how to watch Canelo vs Alvarez tonight so you don't have to miss a thing. We've covered viewing options around the world and are pleased to reports that despite the magnitude of this unification bout, it's actually very, very affordable. Cheaper than a beer in most countries actually.

Unlike boxing and UFC PPV events, there's no expensive pay-per-view entry fee to this tantalizing super-middleweight unification fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Billie Joe Saunders. Instead, the increasingly popular DAZN network has viewing rights around the world and you can join the streaming service that enjoys cheap rolling one-month contracts, with no long-term commitment required. So if you want to watch a Canelo vs Saunders live stream for a very affordable price, we can help you get everything in order nice and early ahead of the fight tonight.

US ($19.99), UK (£1.99), AU/NZ ($2.99), and rest of the world - DAZN

Canada ($20) - DAZN

Not showing in your country? Try a VPN to use DAZN too

Dazn is actually showing the fight in over 200 countries around the world. It's a major coup for a bout of this magnitude as Canelo Alvarez (55-1-2, 36 KOs) takes on an undefeated Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) with the winner walking away with the ultimate haul in title belts: the super-middleweight WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring Magazine titles are all up for grabs.

You'll be able to watch a Canelo vs Saunders live stream online when the fight takes place tonight in Arlington Texas. A 70,000-strong crowd will be in attendance so an actual atmosphere is back on the cards. We might actually miss the empty arenas though and being able to hear every single punch land in brutally meaty detail.

How to watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream

DAZN

The Canelo vs Saunders fight is set to be exclusively streamed on DAZN across multiple territories around the world. In the US, you're looking at $19.99, which actually gets you a full month of access to DAZN and a range of other fights. If you really like the look of what DAZN has to offer, try the annual membership at just $99.99, which is essentially the equivalent of just $8.33 a month - a huge discount. Expect the main event to start around 10:30 or 11pm ET. If you're in the UK, you're getting the best deal in the world for a Canelo vs Saunders live stream. You can watch the big fight for just £1.99. The main event is expected to start around 4am UK time (on Sunday, May the 9th), but tune in earlier to catch the night's earlier bouts. Yes, it's a super late start, but that doesn't usually stop other networks charging Brits full-whack. Those of you in Canada can sign up to DAZN for $20 a month, or get a yearly subscription for $150, getting a total discount of $90 a year. Or you can actually enjoy the fight for free as Canadaian DAZN customers can take the service out for a one-month free trial before paying a thing. Like the US, expect the actual Alvarez vs Saunders live stream to start sometime around 10:30pm ET. Australian and New Zealanders can get the fight for a steal at just $2.99 on DAZN with the main card starting around 1pm AEST.

Full fight card for Canelo vs Saunders

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders (Super Middleweight, Main event)

Elwin Soto vs Katsunari Takayama (Junior Flyweight)

Kieron Conway vs Suleymane Cissokho (Super Welterweight)

Frank Sanchez vs Nagy Aguilera (Heavyweight)

Marc Castro vs TBA (Feathweight)

Keynshawn Davis vs Jose Antonio Meza (Lightweight)

Kelvin Davis vs Jan Marsalek (Welterweight)

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs TBA (Weltweight)

