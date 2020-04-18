How to stream The Handmaid's Tale online around the world

Need to know how to stream The Handmaid's Tale online? While it might be a distressing vision of a dystopian society, it's at least a little different type of dystopia than we're currently living through, so we get it.

Luckily, we know just how to stream The Handmaid's Tale to make sure you can visit Gilead no matter where in the world you live. There are three seasons of the show currently available, and that's 36 episodes of oppression, revolution, and rebellion to enjoy.

The show first aired in 2017, an adaptation of the critically acclaimed 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood. Elisabeth Moss, who made her name as Peggy in Mad Men, plays Offred. She's a handmaiden, one of the few fertile women left in the land of Gilead and so forced to act as a surrogate for a high-ranking government official. As the series progresses, we learn who she was before the regime brought about its terrible and oppressive new rules regarding gender, sexuality and freedom, and see the seeds of rebellion blossom within her.

It doesn't matter whether you've read the book or not, because the first series is a faithful and electrifying ride through the stories, and the follow-up seasons have shown no signs of letting up. So step right up, and check the information below to find out how to stream The Handmaid's Tale online.

Stream The Handmaid's Tale - USA

Hulu | $5.99 per month

All three seasons of The Handmaid's Tale are now available on Hulu to binge or ration as you see fit. As a bonus for your $5.99 a month (with ads) after a one-month free trial of Hulu, you'll also get access to all of Hulu's content, including exclusive movies and original series like Shrill and Dollface. If you want to watch ad-free, it's $11.99 per month.

Stream The Handmaid's Tale - Canada

Crave | $9.99 per month

Stream The Handmaid's Tale - UK

Now TV | £8.99 per month

Stream The Handmaid's Tale - Australia

SBS on Demand |Free

How to stream The Handmaid's Tale online anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From just $5.49 / £5.91 per month

