How to live stream Norwich vs Southampton tonight: watch the premier league online from wherever you are

Continue to embrace the Premier league re-start and live stream Norwich vs Southampton tonight. It might not be a big, marquee game but every game is crucial and important now, and for those of us who support teams lower down the league, it doesn't matter who the game is against, it's all about getting right results. And knowing how to live stream Norwich vs Southampton online tonight is thus a big, important deal for fans of those clubs.

Live stream Norwich vs Southampton The game between Norwich and Southampton kicks off at 6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT on Friday, June 19. UK readers can head to Sky Pick and watch it for FREE, while US readers looking for a point in the right direction should consider Sling TV's Blue package; it's great value, gets you NBC and NBCSN, and there's FREE 3-day trial.

For home team Norwich, every game and minute, and point is unbelievably important now - though they really need plural points from wins rather than singular points from draws now. They will look to come out of the blocks fast in terms of gathering wins and points. The Canaries will be looking at this game as a winnable proposition from one of their remaining fixtures - with respect to Southampton - and with 40 points always being the target but 37 or 38 possibly being enough, it's not out of the question they could scrape up enough if they get the rub of the green. From their current position, a couple of wins would really throw the cat among the pigeons and bring the whole of the bottom third of the table into trouble and give Norwich a great chance.

Southampton have recovered immensely well since the 9-0 drubbing by Leicester toward the beginning of the season and a testament to that is the boss, Ralph Hassenhuttl being rewarded recently with a new contract and several first-team players following suit. However, their form was mixed before the season's pause with only win in their last five games. They should be fine in terms of league safety with another handful of points, and a power run could see them with an outside chance to threaten for the European spots.

Anyway, finding out how to watch Norwich vs Southampton online is going to be a winning move for tonight's premier league restart, so let's get to it.

Given the weird nature of the end to this Premier League season, we will see a plethora of options available to us on how to watch matches for free sometimes as well as the usual paid options. Sky Pick is the channel you need to remember/bookmark/write down as it is going to be the home for 25 of Sky's 64 remaining matches - this meaning we can watch the Premier League for free there, including Norwich vs Southampton.

Those people with Sky already can find Pick on channel 159 or on the app, and Freeview and Freesat watchers can find it on channel number 11 or channel 144 on Freesat. As things stand there's isn't an official streaming option for Sky Pick, unless Sky puts one on its website just before kickoff - we'll keep you posted.

NBC or Sling TV

US readers should head over to NBC to get their Norwich vs Southampton live stream for 1pm ET/10am PT. The Matchday Pass at $39.99 or the Premier League Pass for $64.99 are two decent options, the latter getting you a whole host of coverage including extended content, highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we would want to highlight streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream Norwich vs Southampton without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action if you time it right! Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream Norwich vs Southampton then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Norwich vs Southampton online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 1pm ET/10am PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Optus Sports

The Premier League is on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season in Australia so you'll need to head over there, and that's real easy if you have one of their packages already. However, if you just want to stream the Norwich vs Southampton match online or want to bag some of the Premier League action this summer, then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. For reference, you'll have to be absolute troopers to live stream Norwich vs Southampton in Australia as kick-off is at 3am AEST on Saturday, June 20. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



