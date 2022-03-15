How to live stream March Madness 2022: watch NCAA basketball from anywhere

With no Covid-secure bubbles and games being played beyond Indianapolis, there's at last a familiar feel to this year's March Madness as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament returns to normalcy.

With fans back in attendance, and a widely open field with no clear favourite it looks set to be an unmissable month of action, so read on as we explain how to watch a March Madness 2022 live stream for every game of the NCAA basketball tournament wherever you are right now.

March Madness 2022 at a glance March Madness runs from Tuesday, March 15 until Monday, April 4 at several venues accross the US. Timings vary widely for tip-offs, so check out our full schedule list at the foot of this page.

Baylor Bears are well-tipped to repeat last year's feat of winning the championship. However, last year's beaten finalists Gonzaga, now lead by 7-foot-1 freshman Chet Holmgren, head up the betting to go one step further this year.

The action gets under way on Tuesday, March 15, with the First Four games taking place in Dayton, Ohio.

Things hot up further with the Sweet 16 will take place on March 24 and 25, ahead of the Elite Eight on March 26 and 27.

The NCAA carnival then moves to New Orleans for this year's Final Four, with the semi-finals on April 2 and the national championship game taking place on April 4 at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

How to live stream March Madness 2022 in the US

Sling TV

Four different networks will be sharing broadcast duties for this year's tournament, with CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV all showing games live. This year's final games are, however, exclusive to CBS and TBS. Both YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV will have you covered for all of those channels, but our recommendation is to go with Sling TV Blue . Offering a 3-day free trial, thereafter it costs $35 a month - half the price of the two other streaming providers, Sling has TBS, TNT and truTV. Top it up with Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month after its 7-day free trial) and you'll have access to every match of the tournament. For timings and broadcast channels for every March Madness game in the US, check out full schedule at the bottom of the page. If you're out of the country for any March Madness 2022 matchup, you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream March Madness 2022 in the UK

BT Sport

Basketball fans in the UK looking to watch this year's NCAA action have BT Sport on hand for this year's March Madness coverage BT's US sport-focused channel ESPNHD will feature live coverage of select games throughout the tournament including the Final Four and National Championship climax. BT Sport is available to Sky and Virgin Media subscribers, but if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month. It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. You'll also be able to watch every single moment on the ESPN Player, costing £9.99 a month or £69.99 a year after a 7-day free trial. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can still access all of your streaming services through a VPN.

How to watch March Madness 2022 in Canada

TSN

Canadians can tune into select March Madness matches via TSN. A full list of which matches the network will be showing isn't currently available, but their schedule will be updated here as the tournament progresses. The network's TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream March Madness 2022 in Australia

Kayo Sports

Fox is the holder Down Under of NCAA hoops rights for March Madness 2022. That means you'll be able to stream all the action via streaming platform Kayo. Newcomers to the service can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. If you're away from Oz right now but want to watch March Madness, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

March Madness 2022: Full schedule and US broadcasters

All times in ET:

First Four:

Tuesday, March 15

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - 6:40 pm on truTV

No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana - 9:10 pm on truTV

Wednesday, March 16

No. 16 Wright State vs. No. 16 Bryant - 6:40 pm on truTV

No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame - 9:10 pm on truTV

First round:

Thursday, March 17

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan - 12:15 pm on CBS

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State - 12:40 pm on truTV

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis - 1:45 pm on TNT

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State - 2 pm on TBS

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood - 2:45 pm on CBS

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond - 3:10 pm on truTV

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State - 4:15 pm on TNT

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette - 4:30 pm on TBS

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State - 6:50 pm on TNT

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's - 7:10 pm on CBS

No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) vs. No. 12 TBD - 7:20 pm on TBS

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton - 7:27 pm on truTV

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont - 9:20 pm on TNT

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco - 9:40 pm on CBS

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron - 9:50 pm on TBS

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 TBD - 9:57 pm on truTV

Friday, March 18

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago - 12:15 pm on CBS

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State - 12:40 pm on truTV

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State - 1:45 pm on TNT

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale - 2 pm on TBS

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware - 2:45 pm on CBS

No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) - 3:10 pm on truTV

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 TBD - 4:15 pm on TNT

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech - 4:30 pm on TBS

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga - 6:50 pm on TNT

No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton - 7:10 pm on CBS

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State - 7:20 pm on TBS

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 TBD - 7:27 pm on truTV

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB - 9:20 pm on TNT

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson - 9:40 pm on CBS

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate - 9:50 pm on TBS

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU - 9:57 pm on truTV

Second round:

Saturday, March 19 - 12 pm on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV

Sunday, March 20 - 12 pm on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV

Sweet 16:

Thursday, March 24 - 7 pm on CBS and TBS

Friday, March 25 - 7 pm on CBS and TBS

Elite Eight:

Saturday, March 26 - 6 pm on TBS

Tuesday, March 27 - 2 pm on CBS

Final Four:

Saturday, April 2 - 6 pm on TBS

National Championship:

Monday, April 4 - 9 pm on TBS