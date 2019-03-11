Destiny 2 Ace of Spades: How to reclaim Cayde-6's iconic Exotic hand cannon

Hunter Vanguard leader Cayde-6 was killed at the start of the Destiny 2: Forsaken campaign, but his spirit and wise cracks will live on through his Exotic hand cannon, the Ace of Spades. This was a Hunter-exclusive weapon in the original Destiny, but the Destiny 2 Ace of Spades is not only available to all classes, it also comes with two powerful perks that make it considerably better than its original version. The first, Memento Mori, buffs your next five bullets whenever you reload after getting a kill. The second, Firefly, increases your reload speed and creates solar explosions on headshot kills.

In other words, it's absolutely worth owning, but the path to obtaining the Ace of Spades, is a long, winding, and somewhat tenuous one, in true Destiny fashion. Here's everything you need to know to get your hands on it and start dominating the competition in Gambit like a true Cayde-6 devotee.

1. Complete the Destiny 2: Forsaken campaign

The first step to Ace of Spades is the most straightforward one, but also the lengthiest and priciest. You'll need to own Destiny 2, it's Curse of Osiris and Warmind DLCs, and the recently released Forsaken expansion, to even start this process, before making your way through the latter's 11-mission long campaign from start to finish. You'll need to be well over 400 in power level to complete Forsaken's campaign, too, so some grinding may be required in between quests.

Oh, and don't forget to talk to Banshee at the Tower after finishing the expansion's first mission, at which point he'll give you a Quest Step called Cayde's Will, found in your inventory. You won't be able to do anything with it yet, but keep it handy for when you defeat Forsaken's final boss. Upon doing so, you'll pick up the Ace of Spades from Uldren but, shock and horror, it's broken.

2. Talk to Banshee to begin the Cayde's Will quest

Returning to Banshee at the Tower will kickstart a new set of objectives to retune the Ace of Spades to your Guardian's biodata. You'll need to kill five invading players in the new Gambit PvP mode, defeat 250 enemies during a strike, and score 25 precision kills in the Crucible, all of which must be achieved with a hand cannon weapon of your choosing. Completing these will collect Biorythmic Data that Banshee can then use to recalibrate the Ace of Spades upon returning to him.

3. Search for Cayde's personal caches

Anyone who's played Destiny 2 over the last year will be familiar with Cayde-6's person caches; treasure chests found across the game's planetary zones, filled with loot and goodies (and more importantly, parts needed to repair the Ace of Spades) for anyone who discovers them hidden away.

Banshee will ask you to go and retrieve these but, now that Cayde's dead, you won't be able to purchase his maps to locate them. Luckily, these caches are in the same places as they've always been, so anyone with a good memory won't have too much trouble returning to each chest. When you've found enough parts, a new Quest will become available on Titan.

4. Complete the Ace in the Hole quest on Titan

Head to Titan and activate Ace in the Hole to begin the final step to repair Cayde-6's gun. It's a brief, straightforward quest that requires you to find ten more personal caches across the planet, though this time they'll be highlighted by your waypoint.

Upon finishing the mission, you can return to Banshee at the Tower, and he'll reward you with a fully operational, re-calibrated Ace of Spades exotic. Feel free to enjoy its novel perks and cosmetic appeal at your leisure. It's what Cayde would have wanted, after all.