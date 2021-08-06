How to get into the next Halo Infinite multiplayer test

If you're wondering how to get into the next Halo Infinite technical flight, we've got you covered.

To be a part of any preview content for Halo Infinite, you need to be a Halo Insider. To do that, you can begin by heading over to the official Halo Waypoint website, and provide your email address, console and other platforms of preference, and other personal details in order to be admitted into the Halo Insider program.

Only Halo Insider program members will be eligible to take part in the Halo Infinite technical flight sessions. However, it should be noted that being a Halo Insider doesn't automatically guarantee you access to all preview sessions for 343's forthcoming shooter, as the developer still has to be selective about how many players actually get to test their game and provide feedback before launch.

Additionally, the developer hasn't actually confirmed another Halo Infinite technical flight will be taking place. However, a 343 developer stated earlier this week that, if possible, the developer would love to offer up PvP content to players in a preview session before launch. While this definitely doesn't confirm that another flighting session is on the way for Halo Infinite, we at least know the developer wants it to happen.

If you're unfamiliar with the flighting test which took place earlier this month in August for Halo Infinite, it was a short preview session that let players fight against bots together. The limited preview didn't stop players digging through the test's files though, uncovering main campaign spoilers and references to a battle royale mode as they went.

Halo Infinite launches at some point later this year in Fall 2021, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For our key takeaways from the recent technical flighting preview test, check out our full Halo Infinite multiplayer preview feature for more.

