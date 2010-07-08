Happy Bungie Day!

July 7th, or 7/7, is Bungie Day - hey, that's today! Not sure what a "Bungie Day" even is? Remember the Seventh Column? It wasn't exactly in the gameplay, but you might remember the symbol from Halo 2's character creation menus. Along withBungie's fascination with the number 7, it also happens to be the name of theirofficial fan club.

In honor of today, Bungie teamed up with Rooster Teeth - famous for the Halo-based machinima series Red vs. Blue - and posted this video below called "Deja View". Enjoy!

Jul 7, 2010