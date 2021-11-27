Grab yourself a new Nintendo Switch game in these early Cyber Monday savings

We're already seeing some excellent Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals dropping ahead of next week. So, if you fancy something new to play this weekend, you're in luck as there are some great Nintendo Switch game deals to be had right now.

For US Switch gamers, you'll want to look at Super Mario Odyssey for $37.99 at Best Buy, or for something a little different, try Ring Fit Adventure for $54 at Amazon - especially if you've been trying to track down Nintendo's workout game for a while.

If you're in the UK, head over to Amazon, as there's Metroid Dread for £39.85, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is only £36.99 at Currys right now, which is a rare saving on the usually full price racer.

All of these great Black Friday Switch game deals are worth checking out, because Nintendo titles are notoriously bad at getting any kind of discount, with the best Switch games holding their prices for years after release. It could mean that you're able to pick up an early Christmas present for someone else, or just a treat for yourself.

You'll find more information on these offers just below, as well as plenty more Cyber Monday Nintendo sales further down the page.

Today's best Nintendo Switch game deals

US Black Friday Switch game deals

Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

Save $22 - An early AAA title for the Switch, Super Mario Odyssey rarely gets a discount at all. So getting more than $20 off a Best Buy right now is quite the scoop.



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - AHead back down memory lane but with a glorious remake thanks to this deal on The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.



Super Mario Maker 2 | $59.99 Super Mario Maker 2 | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Make and share your own Mario levels with elements taken from throughout the series' history in Super Mario Maker 2. The brilliantly title also lets you just play other people's creations if you want a new Mario game that constantly has new levels for you to explore.



Paper Mario: Origami King | $59.99 Paper Mario: Origami King | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Speaking of Mario, The Origami king - aka the latest entry in the Paper Mario series - is a brilliant and relatively new adventure that is more than worth diving into.



Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $54 at Amazon

Save $25 - It's rare that a video game deliberately makes you sweaty, but Ring Fit Adventure is a game and an exercise routine in one. Brilliant run, despite all the planks. Plus, this is the lowest price yet for the title.



Immortals: Fenyx Rising | $59.99 Immortals: Fenyx Rising | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - You may have missed out on Ubisoft's epic open-world adventure when it arrived last year, but now you've got the chance to dive into ancient history for just $20.



UK Black Friday Switch game deals

Super Mario Odyssey | £39.99 Super Mario Odyssey | £39.99 £36.99 at Currys

Save £3 - Go around the world with Mario, in this brilliant and expansive Switch title, which is available for a great price at Currys right now.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £39.99 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £39.99 £36.99 at Currys

Save £3 - This is an insane price for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is slightly undersold by Currys' purported £3 saving. Other retailers are currently selling the title for £49.99, so it's a bigger saving than it suggests on the tag.



Just Dance 2022 | £42 Just Dance 2022 | £42 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £12 - Get your boogie on for only £30 thanks to this Cyber Monday saving on the latest Just Dance title. Already this is the lowest price for this game.



Yoshi's Crafted World | $49.99 Yoshi's Crafted World | $49.99 £36.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - Enjoy the latest Yoshi title for significantly less right now, with this glorious papercraft adventure filled with platforming fun, adorable collectibles, and full co-op support.



If you're in the market for upgrading your OG Switch or Switch Lite, then there are not only Switch OLED models available right now, but with some great deals on bundles too.

