Grab these Bose SoundLink 2 headphones for just $160 as part of Amazon's Prime Day

Looking for a nice new pair of headphones that you can swap in for your gaming headset when it's time to veg out? You'll want to have a look at this Prime Day deal, which lets you snag a set of comfy, reliable Bose SoundLink II headphones for just $160 now. This is $70 off the normal price of $229 which translates as saving a whopping 31%. And this is just one offering as part of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals going - check out our hub here.

While you may be mostly familiar with Bose's excellent QuietComfort wireless headphone line, the SoundLink II's are definitely worthy of your attention. This headset offers exceptional comfort with plush leather ear cups, a lightweight frame, and a painless pairing process if you're going the Bluetooth route. Bose claims you can charge them for just 15 minutes for around two hours of battery life, too, and a full two-hour charge will net you around 15 hours of listening time. With solid audio performance and an optional passive, wired mode, you get a great set of Bose headphones at a very attractive price.

