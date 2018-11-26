Popular

Grab a Ryzen 7 2700X for $60 off on Cyber Monday - the CPU that redefined Ryzen at a fantastic price

A powerful gaming CPU available at a great Cyber Monday price

Cyber Monday is steamrolling along with a ton of excellent PC deals and AMD is jumping on the bandwagon with an excellent price on a premium gaming CPU. The second generation of Ryzen processors has proved to be extremely competitive against their Intel equivalents, and with an already attractive MSRP, getting the 2700X at a significant discount is a tough deal to pass up. It's a beast for multi-threaded applications (like games) and will easily crush your threaded workload/browsing needs. If you've been waiting to upgrade your processor or, like a lot of gamers, the CPU is one of the last components you get around to, now is the time to get a great future-proofed workhorse at the lowest price of the year.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X -  $329.99 now $269.99 at Newegg
The Ryzen 7 is one of the year's best processors and was already competitive priced. It competes with similarly priced Intel models for gaming and outperforms them in workload, so getting an additional $60 off makes this an easy buy for anyone who needs a CPU. Ends after Cyber Monday, so jump now if you want it.View Deal

