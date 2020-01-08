Grab a cheap 4K TV deal with this great LG set for just $350

Hey, would you like a cheap 4K TV deal? Because this offer on an LG 49-inch 4K Smart TV at Best Buy is sweet. You can get your hands on the panel for just $349.99 , and that's a solid $50 off the asking price. Even though that's not the cheapest it's ever been, you're still saving plenty of cash on a screen that earned itself a slot in our guide to the best gaming TVs (and in all fairness, it's only $20 off its lowest price).

If you ask us, this cheap 4K TV deal is the best of the non-premium screens you can get right now if you aren't able to stretch to a full OLED panel. In fact, we called the LG 49-inch 7 series the "best small TV for gaming" in our guide; it's excellent value for sharp, colorful visuals, packs an IPS screen that offers a good experience even when watching from an angle, and is dangerously affordable. You'd struggle to find better quality at such a low cost. It's a bargain on a 2019 model, and easy to justify at well under $400.

Cheap 4K TV deal

For those who also have a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, you'll also be able to play your games in super-sharp 4K resolution. Because the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be 4K-compatible as standard, it's a good way of future-proofing yourself. You'll be able to enjoy your Disney Plus sign-up in 4K Ultra-HD on this panel as well, so that's neat. And all for $350? Nice.