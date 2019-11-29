Stock up on PS4 mega-hits God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Last of Us Remastered for just $9.99

Whether you need to beef up your collection of PS4 classics or you need to cross some names off your Christmas shopping list, this Black Friday deal is one you can't afford to miss. God of War, which holds the top spot on GamesRadar+'s best PS4 games list, is available on Amazon for just $9.99. Along with that, our choice for second-best PS4 game, Horizon Zero Dawn, is also available for that same price.

But wait, there's more. The Last of Us Remastered, the PS4 version of our choice for one of the best PS3 games, is also available for $9.99 on Amazon. These are all essential titles for the true PlayStation fan, and are on sale because they're officially PlayStation bestsellers. Whether you want action, emotion, or a chance to blub out all that turkey gravy salt, these games will deliver. They're just one of the unmissable Black Friday game deals we're tracking for the holiday weekend, along with every PS4 game on sale during Black Friday.

The Last of Us remastered (PS4) | Amazon | $9.99

GamesRadar+ voted The Last of Us the best PS3 game of all time. The PS4 remaster is equally impressive, and the perfect entry point to the series before Part 2 releases next year.View Deal

Don't have a Playstation 4 to play these games? Fear not, as the console is dropping to its cheapest ever price. Check out the best PS4 Black Friday deals for more info. And while you're on this spending spree, why not check out the best Black Friday TV deals and pick yourself up a nice new 4K TV, so you can see Kratos in all his glory.

The best Black Friday game deals across the web (US)