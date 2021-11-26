Give your games a glow up and save $160 on this exquisite BenQ 4K monitor

If you've been on the lookout for a Black Friday gaming monitor deal, then this BenQ 4K EL2870U model is as good as they come. You can score it right now for only $239.99 on Amazon.com, which is $160 off it's usual asking price of $399.99.

This is the cheapest that we've ever seen this particular BenQ screen, which not only makes it an offer worth shouting about, but the fact that it's in our best gaming monitors list means it hits the jackpot of being both a great deal in its own right and a 4K gaming monitor you should be trying to grab anyway.



Check out some more information on this Black Friday gaming monitor deal down below and keep an eye on our Black Friday 4K gaming monitor deals if you're looking to upgrade your screen at home.

BenQ EL2870U | $399.99 BenQ EL2870U | $399.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $160 - A 4K screen so good, we even put it in our best gaming monitors guide. With sharp picture quality alongside speedy response times, it's a monitor that can showcase your games in the way you want to see them.



Panel size: 28-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz

More of today's best Black Friday 4K gaming monitor deals

Not quite the right gaming screen for you? Don't worry, even if this BenQ screen doesn't tick all your boxes, the Black Friday 4K gaming monitors deals below should.

More of today's best Black Friday deals

US

There's plenty of other deals to be had on PC gaming items today, from Black Friday gaming chair deals to Black Friday gaming laptop deals. And if you're after a screen more than a PC, why not check out our Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals?