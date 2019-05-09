Get your hands on a PSVR deal with 2 brand-new games including Blood & Truth and Trover Saves the Universe

If you’ve not dipped a toe into the wonders of VR yet, PlayStation’s hoping to change your mind with a couple of new bundle deals. The first combines PSVR with a PlayStation Camera, the new virtual reality edition of Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Trover Saves the Universe, a bizarre adventure from the co-creator of Rick and Morty. It’ll cost $299 and is available from May 25 2019. The second pack features PSVR, the PlayStation Camera, Blood & Truth, Everybody’s Golf, and 2 Move controllers for $349. That offer launches slightly later on May 31 2019. You can preorder both via Walmart right now.

In terms of value, there are cheaper PlayStation VR deals out there but none pack 2 brand-new games for less than $300. Including a pair of Move controllers with the Blood & Truth deal is even better; because you'd usually be paying $50 more to get a pack like that. With that in mind, the two bundles above make you a pretty great saving.

If you’ve not heard of Trover Saves the Universe, it’s a mega-odd puzzle platformer with a quirky sense of humor. As explained on its PlayStation page, “your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic named Glorkon who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe”. Simple, right? Meanwhile, action-adventure Blood & Truth lets you battle through a “crime-ridden London underworld” to rescue your family from the mob. Cockney accents, inbound. Finally, Five Nights at Freddy's and Everybody's Golf bring the beloved franchises to virtual reality.

