Get the very best free antivirus software with this Bitdefender download and protect your laptop, PC, and devices

No matter what's going on, we always need free antivirus software. Computer viruses and other digital nasties are still out there, so being able to defend yourself against them is never a bad idea.
- Best free antivirus: Bitdefender Free
Which one should you choose, then? There are plenty of options, but Bitdefender has one of the best free antivirus offerings right now. To begin with, it's a relatively small file that's quick to install. Unlike a lot of the competition, it won't slow down your PC all that much either - a major selling point is the claim that there are "no time-consuming scans, no sudden lag, no ads out of the blue". Considering how invasive other antivirus programs can be, that's appealing. And although this free version of Bitdefender is more basic than paid alternatives (obviously), it still has 'real-time threat detection', anti-phishing, anti-fraud, and scans to remove harmful programs, viruses, Trojans, and more. To be honest, most people don't need a great deal more.
Free antivirus software
Bitdefender Antivirus Free
This is the basic tier version of Bitdefender that gets you pretty much everything you need from antivirus software - it detects and removes dangerous programs, protects you from phishing and fraud, and won't slow down you PC too much.
Premium antivirus
If you'd prefer to pay for a more comprehensive service, we've got the best options below from Bitdefender. You can see more hand-picked options from other providers in our best antivirus guide where Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is our top-rated product.
Bitdefender Antivirus
There are three premium Bitdefender options available to you, but Antivirus Plus is our favorite at the time of writing.
UK prices are 50% off too: From £19.99 for a yearView Deal
