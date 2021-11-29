Get the Turtle Beach Recon controller for under $50 in this Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deal

Looking for a great Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deal? Then look no further. The Turtle Beach Recon is down to just $44.99 at Amazon, a $15 saving on what we believe is the best Xbox Series X controller of the year – decided as part of the GamesRadar Hardware Awards for 2021.

This Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deal on the Turtle Beach Recon wired gaming controller makes it the cheapest it has been in months. Easy to recommend at $59.99 and easier still at its current listing price of $44.99; we love the Turtle Beach Recon because of its wide range of customisation options, which include remappable buttons, audio enhancements, and so much more.

Turtle Beach isn't the only company getting involved with great Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals. As you'll see in our Cyber Monday gaming deals live post, every major manufacturer and retailer is getting involved in the sales event of the year. Right now we're tracking the best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals under $100, the best Cyber Monday gaming chairs, and even the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals. There's something for everybody this Cyber Monday, no matter your budget.

But for now, keep scrolling to learn more about this awesome Turtle Beach Recon Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deal.

Turtle Beach Recon | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon Turtle Beach Recon | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 – The Turtle Beach Recon is GamesRadar's Xbox controller of the year, a wired option with huge customisation features. It's at its lowest price in quite some time right now, so don't miss out on this great Cyber Monday Xbox Series X controller deal.

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

More of today's best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals

Whatever Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals you're after, there's bound to be something here:

For more sales, we're also keeping an eye out for the best Cyber Monday pc gaming deals, Cyber Monday PS5 deals, and the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals.