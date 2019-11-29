Get The Division 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $11/£15 this Black Friday

If you didn't jump on it at release back in March, now is the best time to start playing The Division 2. There's been a number of post-launch expansions, the online community is still healthy, and you can get it for $11! ELEVEN DOLLARS! That's an absolute steal for a game we gave 4.5 stars out of 5 in our The Division 2 review. Unfortunately it's slightly more expensive in the UK at £15, but still more than worth it. These prices apply to both PS4 and Xbox One — thanks Amazon!

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Xbox One US | $11

This is the one for Xbox players in the US. Unfortunately, The Division 2 doesn't have crossplay but the game still has a vibrant community on every platform!

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - PS4 UK | £15

On PS4 in the UK, for the extra couple of quid, players can get their hands on the limited edition version of the game which comes with some bonus content.

If you're unsure on what The Division 2 is, you play as an Agent. In a post-apocalyptic Washington D.C. that has wiped out a significant portion of the population, you need to fight back against various factions to regain control of the city. With your base of operations in the White House, play alongside your pals in raids, exploring and taking down other players in the dark zone, or simply working on unlocking all of the Division 2 masks.

