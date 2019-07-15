Get Samsung's unlocked flagship Galaxy S10 for an incredible $300 off

Need a new smartphone but aren't sure which one to go with? Take it from us – you can't go wrong with picking up a Samsung Galaxy S10. Particularly when you can save big on those scary-looking list prices. And now is your chance to strike as you can get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for a staggering $600, which is $300 off its normal price. That's a massive third off one of the latest and greatest smartphones available – plus, you're getting an unlocked version at that. That means you don't have to worry about which carrier you're using, which can open up a whole new world of 'fun'.

You can choose from Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White at this price, all at the same 128 GB configuration. It's got all the bells and whistles of the latest in smart phone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, Infinity-O screen, and triple-lens rear camera.

Unfortunately, the phones won't be in stock until August 8, so if you buy one you'll be waiting a bit for it to arrive. But that's a small price to pay for a discount like this, however. This is just one of the great Amazon Prime Day game deals going on right now, that we are keeping you abreast of.

If you're interested in screens that are a little bigger, then check out our best gaming TVs right here to blow that quality screen up to a room-filling size. Or to split the difference, how about one of the best gaming laptops to spice up your portable gaming power?

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.