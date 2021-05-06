Get ready for a possible PS5 restock today - here is where it might appear

A PS5 restock could (and hopefully should, if we're lucky) arrive later today at Walmart. The chain is long overdue a PS5 restock, and because it traditionally offers deals on a Thursday from 3pm EST, this afternoon may be your chance to secure the hard-to-find console. Cross your fingers, everyone.

If you're browsing for a PS5 restock at Walmart, it's a good idea to check in on the new Walmart Plus service - a 15-day free trial offers you free grocery deliveries (sometimes with same-day delivery) and free, incredibly fast shipping on items from Walmart.com. A PS5, say... Finally, you can get discounted fuel and 'mobile scan and go' for checkout-free shopping in-store (when it's safe to go and do so).

Although it's impossible to say for sure if a PS5 restock will happen at Walmart later on, we've not seen a drop from the retailer since April 15. That means our chances are steadily improving each week.

And if all else fails, there's always the possibility of a Best Buy PS5 restock on Friday from 12pm EST. The retailer used to offer deals at that time like clockwork until it stopped at the end of March, so the dry spell must end soon.

Wondering about how Amazon fits into all this? It's a different kettle of fish altogether. Amazon's been known to get a PS5 restock in on a Saturday at 3am EST, so it's very tricky to predict. Indeed, there's no rhyme or reason to drops. With that in mind, all you can do is check in every now and then to see if you strike lucky.

Don't forget to monitor Twitter trends and stock trackers, too. They're the perfect early warning system when it comes to PS5 stock.

PS5 restock deals

Amazon PS5 restock | Could appear at any time

Amazon took everyone off-guard with a PS5 restock that dropped early one Saturday after months of no deals, so we'd recommend checking in on the retailer occasionally as a just-in-case. Apparently, adding the item to your 'Wishlist' can also help speed things along when deals do appear.

Walmart PS5 restock | Could drop Thursday, May 6 (from 3pm EST)

We've not seen a major drop at Walmart for a while, so today may be the day for a PS5 restock. If we do strike PS5 gold today, expect it to land from around 3pm EST - that's usually when the action starts.

Best Buy PS5 restock | Possibly Friday, May 7 (12pm - 3pm EST)

This retailer is long overdue a PS5 restock, so there's a chance it'll happen this week. If it does, you can expect deals on Friday between 12pm and 3pm EST.

