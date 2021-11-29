Get our favorite gaming projector of 2021 for its lowest ever price this Cyber Monday

If you've been holding out for a Cyber Monday projector deal today that is primed for gaming, then this deal is going to be for you - whether you're in the US or UK.

The BenQ X1300i took the gong for best gaming projector in our Hardware Awards this year, and right now you can get it for its lowest ever price. In the US, the projector is down to $1,099 with a decent saving of $100, while in the UK, the projector has dipped under the four-figure mark, and it can be yours of just £999 - a saving of 200 pounds!

If you've been eyeing up a projector to replace a TV or have a games room that needs something big and beautiful then you can't get much better than the BenQ X1300i.

In our full BenQ X1300i review, Will really highlighted how excellent the projector was: "it’s rare to see a unit marketed so squarely at gamers - and one that absolutely delivers for gaming. The X1300i delivers an outstanding picture that not only meets the needs of gamers but caters explicitly to different types of games."

It might only be a 1080p projector, but it's got some serious gaming chops in the form of different modes for different games, only 8ms of input lag, and a 120Hz refresh rate which means it has a lot in common with those TVs and monitors trying to stand above the competition too.

The best projectors for gaming and the best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X have proved that a projector is worth some serious consideration when looking to upgrade your home gaming and entertainment setup. Such has been the improvement in tech, that the same excellent features and specs we expect to see on the best gaming TVs and best gaming monitors are starting to filter through to the realm of projectors too. And these Samsung models prove that too, even though they are still at the premium end of the spectrum.

