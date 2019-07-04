Get $500 off this 55-inch LG OLED TV at Amazon right now

With a tightly-packed schedule of new gaming releases coming later this fall, it's a great time to make sure you've got the best picture you can get when it comes to your gaming setup. That's where this deal comes in: Amazon have slashed a huge $500 off the LG OLED55B8PUA 55-inch TV, cutting it down to just $999, down from $1,499. That's a saving of a massive $500, and is the lowest price ever for this TV. We're not sure we'll see such a good TV cut down to this price even in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day game deals.

If you're still looking to join the OLED club, this particular model features spectacular image quality with great wide viewing angles, a super-slim profile, and brightness levels that complement its black levels nicely. With a minimalistic profile, attractive stand, and included (snappy) Web OS menu, it's a great choice that's going for a fantastic price right now. Considering a handful of LG's models are in the top echelons of our best gaming TVs, including the top spot, you can be confident that their gaming pedigree and suitability is of the highest order.

True, it's 2018's model, but for a 55-inch OLED TV and considering the 65-inch version nearly doubles the sale price, it's well worth going ahead and pulling the trigger, even if this isn't the single best or exemplary part of LG's lineup. It's still an extremely good deal, and from what we can surmise, a quality one at that.

If this TV doesn't strike your fancy, it's certainly not the only type of monitor available to gamers, so check out our picks for some of the best gaming monitors too.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.