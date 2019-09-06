Get $30 off our favorite gaming chairs at Secretlab right now

If you've been shifting around uncomfortably for a bit now, and you've been looking for a cheap gaming chair deal, then this offer will be for you. Right now, excellent gaming chair maker Secretlab is offering a healthy $30 off almost any chair at its website until September 16 if you use the code LABOR19. Nice. This is a great way to treat yourself and your ass this autumn and get one of the best in the business.

The soft-weave variant of Secretlab's Omega chairs sits at the very top of our best gaming chair guide, and for good reason. These chairs are extremely comfortable and supportive while offering supreme stability and durability. There's also a whole host of different upholstery and styles to choose from. They also have the benefit of looking relatively restrained and will easily melt into any office setup instead of sticking out like a sore thumb.

Of course, you'll want to make sure your new gaming chair is parked in front of one of the best gaming PCs, and you'll want to combine it with one of the best gaming desks to complete the furniture set up your gaming area requires to be optimised.

