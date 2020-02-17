Get $210 off an Xbox One X, game, and second controller in this great Xbox One sale

Ah, I do love the smell of an Xbox One sale in the morning - and in this case, you're getting a real bargain so long as you act fast. Microsoft are running an offer on their site that gets you the 4K-ready Xbox One X with a game and bonus wireless controller for just $349. All of that would normally set you back around $550, so you're saving almost $210 here off the list price. Which is a bargain, obviously.

There are a couple of options available to you in this Xbox One sale, but we'd recommend the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle that gets you an Xbox One X, the game, and a second free wireless controller to go along with it for only $349 . Another great option would be the Gears of War deal that includes an Xbox One X, Gears 5, Gears of War 1 - 4, and a second wireless controller for $349 . The latter is exceptional value for money.

There are a few other options included in this cheap Xbox One sale, so we've included them below. This isn't the only offers Microsoft has, either - they're selling off laptops and Surface tablets for less as well. Check them out before they sell out!

Xbox One sale

Xbox One X 1TB + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + second wireless controller | $349 at Microsoft.com (save $209.99)

You can get your hands on a 4K-ready console with one of the best games of 2019 for far less with this deal.

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle + second wireless controller | $349 at Microsoft.com (save $209.99)

Grab the world's most powerful console and some of its best games at a markedly lower price. A bargain.

Xbox One X 1TB + NBA 2K20 + second wireless controller | $349 at Microsoft.com (save $209.99)

A superb offer for any sports fan wanting to pick up the world's most powerful console for less.

Xbox One X 1TB + Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed + second wireless controller | $349 at Microsoft.com (save $209.99)

This bundle is ideal for younger gamers, particularly with that extra controller for split-screen multiplayer.

