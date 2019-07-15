Get Cyberpunk 2077 for just $49 in this breathtaking Amazon Prime Day deal

Normally, the Amazon Prime Day game deals are reserved exclusively for games that are, you know, already out, but 2019 is apparently making an exception for Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated upcoming RPG from CD Projekt Red, the makers of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Right now, if you're an Amazon customer based out in the US, you can pre-order the standard edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One for just $49.94, down over $10 from its usual pre-order price of $59.99.

That's a saving of 17%, and while that percentage seems minimal compared to some of the margins you'll find in - say - the best PS4 bundle deals right now, the fact that this game is discounted at all, several months before its release date, is something of a minor miracle.

With that in mind, you ought to make good on this sale while it's still live, as Amazon has seemingly hidden it until you actually get to the checkout page of the pre-order, suggesting it may be a rare option that won't stay around for much longer.

