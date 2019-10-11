Get big discounts on PS4 controllers, Nintendo Switch consoles, and more this weekend

If you're looking to grab a PS4 controller cheap, Ebay is slashing the price of the DualShock 4 by 42%. That means it's only $37.99, and that's the lowest we've seen it for a while. A new Dualshock 4 is one of the more expensive PS4 accessories out there, it's well worth jumping on this bargain before it sells out - we don't know how long it'll last. Similarly, with the recent release of the Nintendo Switch Lite, the original Red and Blue Nintendo Switch model has had its price cut to $279.99. That's only a reduction of 7%, but hey, that's the lowest price we've ever seen for this console.
This seems to be the start of a month-long initiative by the site dubbed 'Friday Drops', and there are plenty of other discounts to be had if you're quick. For instance, you can get 20% off all HyperX gear, up to 30% off gaming laptops, Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 for 50% less, a Nintendo Switch Lite price drop of 16%, and more. Seriously, there's a lot of goodies on offer for less than normal here. We'd definitely recommend at least taking a glance on what they have on sale if you've got a moment.
Best cheap eBay deals
PS4 DualShock 4 (Black) | $37.99 on eBay (save 42%)
You can get your hands on a cheap PS4 controller on eBay as part of their 'Friday Drops' initiative. Sweet! View Deal
Nintendo Switch (Blue/Red) | $279.99 on eBay (save 7%)
The Switch has also had its price cut, though not by as much. However, who are we kidding? Any money off is great. View Deal
Of course, sale events like this will be coming thick and fast as we approach the Black Friday game deals in late November. The Holiday Season is all about big retailers trying to one-up each other in terms of price cuts, and that means we win big. GamesRadar+ will be there every step of the way to get you a bargain, so keep an eye on the site for more (for example, it's probably a good idea to bookmark our PS4 Black Friday and Nintendo Switch Black Friday hubs now so you don't miss any deals).