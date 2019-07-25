Get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $500 now at Best Buy

When it's time to pick up a smartphone upgrade, don't just go with the first one you see. You've got room to be little choosy, and right now is the perfect time to grab a Samsung Galaxy S10. If your time is now, and you're ready to strike while the iron's hot, head over to Best Buy who are offering an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $500. That's a whopping $400 off the asking price of $900. You're saving nearly half on one of the latest and greatest smartphones available, in its unlocked form too, which typically sells for a lot more cash.

While you don't have to select a carrier to be tied to, you do have to pay for activation at Best Buy with the deal, so you will have to choose one to get service from. Color options include Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White at the same 128GB configuration, all eligible for this deal. Come for your favorite color when it comes to the S10, but stay for its in-screen fingerprint sensor, Infinity-O screen, and triple-lens rear camera, and quality performance on mobile games like The Elder Scrolls Legends or Fortnite.

There are plenty of fantastic options for mobile gaming devices out there that don't begin and end with the Samsung cadre. Check out our picks for the best gaming phones or go big or go home with the best gaming tablets.

