Get an Alienware M15 R3 for $550 off the normal price with this hot Dell deal

If you're looking to get one of the best gaming laptops out there for less, you'll be hard pressed to find a better Black Friday gaming laptop deal than this one. Dell is currently offering a limited time discount of $550 off the normal price for its GR-favorite Alienware M15 R3 Gaming Laptop, dropping the price from just shy of two grand to a much more approachable $1,399.99 - and you're not compromising on any of the powerful specs to get it.

Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop with RTX 2060 and Intel I7: $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Dell (save $550)

This deal gets you the latest version of Alienware's much-loved M15 laptop line (so named for its 15.6" screen) packed with powerful hardware that will keep you gaming in comfort on high 1080p settings for years. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 is the main attraction, of course, but you'll also be served well by the 10th gen Intel i7 processor - and let's not forget about the roomy 16GB of RAM to keep your applications and games running smoothly, or the 1TB M.2 SSD which will give you plenty of space and speedy boots alike.

On the aesthetics side, Alienware has always had a strong look, and M15 R3 rocks the subtly futuristic details with style. This deal gets you the Dark Side of the Moon color, which goes with everything - especially since you can play with the RGB keyboard and back effects to your heart's content.

Alienware is one of the biggest names in gaming PCs for good reason, but it usually has high prices to match. This deal gets you one of its top the line laptops while saving you hundreds - if you want one, you'd better grab it fast.

Meanwhile, if you don't have any need to keep your gaming setup portable, you can get even more performance for your dollar with our guide to the best Black Friday gaming PC deals .

(Image credit: Future)