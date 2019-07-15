Get an Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop for just $999, saving $200

Update: Like all the best deals, this one is now sold out. Turn that frown upside down though, because there's still this cracking deal on this ultra-slim ASUS ROG Zephyrus laptop. There's currently $550 off the usual price and just $1,249 on Amazon right now.

Original story:

If you need to upgrade your gaming laptop then this Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, part of the Amazon Prime Day game deals, is a steal at just $999, a massive saving of $200 on the usual cost. Not bad for a machine that packs a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core processor under the hood.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and 9th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor will means this can handle the heavy-lifting needed for your favorite AAA games, and the 144Hz IPS panel and 3ms Overdrive response time will keep things looking smooth and sweet while you play.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop | $999 on Amazon (save 17%) This 15.6" full HD laptop packs a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor, a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Graphics with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM and 6GB DDR4 2666MHz memory, all for $200 off. View Deal

The $200 saving is no joke, and could definitely help beef up that Steam library of yours. Or you could grab a sweet little accessory to go with it, like this Razer Deathadder Elite which is currently on sale at $34.99 down from $69.99. We ranked the Deathadder Elite in second place on our best gaming mice for Prime Day list last month, so it's a good way to spend that cash you just saved.

If this isn't quite what you're looking for in a portable PC, check out our best gaming laptops for Prime Day 2019 which has a lot more deals for your dollar.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.