Get all eight Harry Potter movies on Blu-ray for just $40 in this pre-Black Friday Walmart deal

The magic deals have arrived early this year. The complete Harry Potter boxset (that's all eight movies, including the two-part Deathly Hallows finale) is down to just $40 at Walmart. That's a saving of over $30, and is well worth considering now as you're likely to be inundated with deals and discounts next week on Black Friday.

This version of Harry Potter: The Complete 8-Film Collection is on Blu-ray, too, which means it's perfect for those of you scouting around for a PS4 Black Friday deal or a Xbox One X Black Friday offer and are desperate for something to christen your new system with. You've probably seen Harry Potter a million times, but if you haven't seen it on Blu-ray, you're missing out. From the wide-eyed scope of the Great Hall, to the dark, dingy corners of the Chamber of Secrets, and the final duel between The Boy Who Lived and You-Know-Who, it really is like watching it through fresh eyes for the first time again. That's all thanks to the ultra-sharp, crisp picture and sound you get on Blu-ray.

Having second thoughts? Just think, this won't Avada Kedavra your Black Friday budget. It's a drop in the ocean compared to what you're (probably) looking to spend next week. Plus, it works as a great present for a special someone or Harry Potter fanatic in your life. Or, if you've got spare room on your shelf, the snug boxset will fit nicely in there. It saves a whole lot of hassle if, like me, you have various DVDs and Blu-rays all over the place. You don't know pain until you've misplaced the Prisoner of Azkaban, let me tell you.

Looking for something else? Check out our guides to Black Friday game deals and Black Friday TV deals.