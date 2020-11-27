Get a year of Hulu for just $2 a month with this wild Black Friday deal

Hulu is a great way to catch a variety of fantastic TV shows and movies, and you can get the streaming service for 65% off with this wild Black Friday deal.

That's right, the ad-supported Hulu plan is normally $5.99/month, but this Black Friday deal will have you paying just $1.99/month for 12 months. That's nearly $50 in savings for the entire year, so the deal is well worth it.

Considering Hulu has an impressive collection of classic TV shows and movies to stream, as well as its own original programming, you may want to grab this deal while you still can (it's got four days and seven hours left at the time of publication).

You can watch Zoë Kravitz' take on the John Cusack classic High Fidelity, or watch two fully grown adults play awkward teenagers in Pen15. Maybe you'd rather watch Castle Rock and get your Stephen King on, or just watch re-run after re-run of The Real Housewives of New York City (count me in on the latter). Either way, Hulu offers tons of TV shows and movies to keep you occupied through the long winter months, and with this deal you can't possibly say no.

Seriously, if I didn't already have Hulu, I'd be jumping on this Black Friday deal, so hop to it and catch up on Real Housewives so I have someone to talk to.

Hulu monthly subscription: $5.99/month $1.99/month

Save 65% off the regular price of the ad-supported Hulu streaming plan. Enjoy it for $1.99 a month for an entire year, and watch a collection of great TV shows and movies.

