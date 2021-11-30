Get a Razer Raptor for $200 off with this can't-miss Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal

One of the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals we've spotted is still up for grabs, giving you the chance to buy Razer's high-end Raptor gaming mointor at a not-so-high-end price. Amazon currently has the Razer Raptor down to its lowest price ever, just $499 down from its usual $699 asking price. As one of the best gaming monitors you can buy from one of the best-known gaming brands out there, it's very easy to recommend.

Razer has a high baseline for quality, and its prices often do too. In fact, the only point against the monitor we listed in our Razer Raptor review was that it's "perhaps a little expensive." Fortunately, shoring up that one potential weakness is as simple as picking up the monitor as a Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal.

So what specifically makes a Raptor so good? The monitor is marked by a vibrant color profile, a nice and speedy 144Hz refresh rate, and the sweet spot of a 27-inch display paired with WQHD resolution. It wouldn't qualify as a Cyber Monday 4K monitor deal because of that, but the lower resolution also means higher performance in demanding games. At this all-time low price, it's worth a look.

Meanwhile, if you want more options at a similarly buttery refresh rate, you'll find even more to consider in our big guide to Cyber Monday 144Hz monitor deals. But you may not need to look any further than right here - this $200 saving off a Razer Raptor Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal is easily one of the best we've seen all weekend.

