Get a cheap gaming laptop or PC deal today at Best Buy in new flash sale

Yup, the intense sales weekend might be over, but that hasn't stopped the gaming offers coming in and you can still bag a gaming laptop deal or cheap gaming PC this very day! With Best Buy offering some flash sales on a host of electronics, we've picked out some gaming machines that are heavily discounted today. Be quick though. These deals are only on for 12 hours: they will start at 10am PT/1pm ET and will end at 10pm PT/ 1am ET (tomorrow).

The headline deal here is a cheap gaming laptop deal that bags you one of Acer's brilliant budget Nitro machines. The Nitro 5 laptop range has long been seen as a great entry point into gaming laptops and PC gaming, offering considered builds that might not blow your socks off but that will perform and won't cost the world. This one has an i5 Intel processor teamed with a GTX 1650 graphics card that will play all games of all stripes - as long you tone down the settings of course - and is supported by 8GB of RAM and a compact 256GB SSD. There'll be some wiggle room down the road if you're so inclined but these machines are a perfect manifestation of a laptop for home and work that can also be a solid gaming platform. It's yours for just $579.99 today.

If you're after something with a bit more oomph then there's a $300 saving to be had on an MSI GS66 gaming laptop that has an i7-10750H processor and RTX 2060 graphics card for that ray tracing goodness, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD - good all-round specs for a solid laptop. It can be yours for $1,199.99 right now.

And if you're after a gaming PC rather than a portable powerhouse, then iBUYPOWER's Element gaming PC could be for you, offering a solid machine for a decent price. This machine had a GTX 1660 graphics card, i7-9700F processor, 16GB of RAM, and a hefty storage combo that consists of a 240GB SSD and 2TB of traditional HDD. It's down to $949.99 today.

Acer and MSI make some of the best gaming laptops, and iBUYPOWER is never far from the best gaming PC lists across the internet, so you know the quality will be present in these machines.

And remember, these deals end at 10pm PT today.

Cheap laptop and PC deals

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256G SSD | $700 $579.99 at Best Buy

Often seen as the darling of budget and entry-level gaming laptops, this Nitro 5 gaming laptop demonstrates this again. It's a spritely little machine and for safely under 600 dollars, this is great value.

Deal ends at 10pm PT.

View Deal

MSI GS66 10SE gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,500 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

We'd ideally like to see this a bit lower, but for something of MSI's quality that'll offer ray-tracing gaming and a quality set of supporting components, then this is a decent deal.

Deal ends at 10pm PT.

View Deal

iBUYPOWER Element gaming PC | i7-9700F CPU | GTX 1660 GPU | 16GB RAM | 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD | $1,100 $949.99 at Best Buy

If you prefer your gaming machines static then this iBUYPOWER machine could well be for you. It's a great machine to get you into gaming, and it'll crunch through any work or home tasks too, and it'll offer that magnificent window into being able to upgrade it down the line.

Deal ends at 10pm PT.View Deal

Bonus laptop deal at Walmart

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p 144Hz | Intel i5-9300H CPU | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,100 $799.99 at Walmart

We thought you might be interested in this one too if you fancy heading over to Walmart's site instead. Saving $300 on a gaming laptop is never something to be sniffed at, but the saving here takes this laptop down to silly value for money. A well-kitted out, ray-tracing capable laptop for this amount will serve you incredibly well.

View Deal

if you're in need of a screen to accompany your new machine then one of the best gaming monitors will prove a great companion, and don't forget the best antivirus software!