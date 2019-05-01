Get 25% off everything in the ThinkGeek sale and 75% on clearance items

Battlestations, everyone - ThinkGeek are knocking an impressive 75% off all clearance items for today only, and that’s on top of a 25% discount on your entire purchase. Because the site stocks everything from replicas to apparel inspired by Marvel, Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and more, there’s a chance to walk away with something totally awesome for much less than normal. After digging through their website, we can also confirm that there are some real bargains to be had if you act fast. You’ll find some of our favorites listed below, but move fast - many of our picks had sold out before we even had a chance to list them here.

Having been around since 1999, ThinkGeek know their way around collectibles, curiosities, nerdy clothing, and accessories. Their stuff isn’t cheap or tacky either, so getting it at a reduced price is greatly appreciated. However, be advised: if you live in the UK, Canada, Ireland, or Australia, you’ll have to pay a sizeable shipping fee.

Harry Potter House Colors Watch | $31.97 (save up to 20%)

A handsome, chunky watch that looks like it’s been sat in the Room of Requirement for a few centuries is rad in and of itself, but being able to choose your house color as well? Cool! View Deal

Game of Thrones Iron Throne replica | $59.99

Not currently on clearance but a great deal given the 25% off offer, this 7-inch replica of Westeros' hottest seat will draw eyes, envy, and perhaps incite a couple of timely power grabs. View Deal

Spider-man App-Enabled Figure | $49.99 (save up to 67%)

This adorable, app-powered Spidey figure will wow your friends when it responds to your voice and adapts itself to your personality. Normally $150, this is a ridiculous deal after the massive discounts.View Deal

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.