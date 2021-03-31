Genshin Impact PS5 upgrade launching this Spring with 4K visuals

Genshin Impact is getting a PS5 upgrade later this Spring.

Developer MiHoyo and PlayStation announced the PS5 upgrade release window for Genshin Impact earlier today. Right now, we don't know exactly when Genshin Impact will be coming to the PS5, but we do know that it'll have enhanced 4K visuals, faster loading times, and will support the DualSense controller's native features.

Genshin Impact comes to PlayStation 5 with enhanced visuals, fast loading, and DualSense controller support.Face (and wield) the elements of Teyvat this Spring. pic.twitter.com/y9QQGID8JsMarch 31, 2021 See more

Exactly what these DualSense controller features are, we're not entirely sure right now. However, we do know that when the PS5 port of Genshin Impact launches, you'll be able to pick up from where you left off on the PS4 version of the game, so don't worry about having to lose your progress when upgrading.

"The PlayStation 5 is an ideal platform to enhance the vast open world featuring in Genshin Impact, allowing the team to incorporate more thoughts and ideas into the game, both now and in the future," said MiHoyo through a press release. "That’s why we’ve been working to bring the native PlayStation 5 version of the game to our players as soon as we could."

Right now, Genshin Impact is available on the PS5 through backwards compatibility. The game is automatically boosted to a frame rate of 60FPS already through the backwards compatibility, which we can pretty safely assume the next-gen port will maintain when it arrives.

Just recently, Genshin Impact update 1.5 leaked online earlier this month, potentially revealing upcoming content for MiHoyo's game. The developer stated that they would pursue legal ramifications against the leakers responsible for releasing the information ahead of schedule.

For our guide to the best characters you can unlock in MiHoyo's game, head over to our best Genshin Impact characters guide for more.