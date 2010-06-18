Gary Oldman likes the look of Girls, Guns & Gambling

Gary Oldman, Christian Slater and Dane Cook have signed on to star in new crime thriller Guns, Girls & Gambling .

Really, you had us at “girls, guns”. Obviously going for some of the literal titling that aided Snakes On A Plane and the ilk, this new thriller puts its priorities front and centre.

Hopefully, with an oddball cast like that, Girls, Guns & Gambling will be in a class of its own, though.

According to Heat Vision , the flick features “Elvis impersonators, Indians, modern cowboys, a 6-foot-tall blond assassin, a frat boy, a corrupt sheriff and a prostitute into a chase for a priceless American Indian artefact stolen during a poker game at an Indian casino”.

Which all sounds very Coen Brothers to us, though it’s actually been written and will be directed by Michael Winnick. He previously directed James Marsters and Tony Todd in Shadow Puppets (no, we’d not heard of it either).

In an interesting twist, Slater will reportedly play the ‘straight man’, who then gets a little inebriated and takes part in an Elvis impersonation contest.

Shooting is expected to begin on 6 July.

Source: [ Heat Vision ]

Sound like your kind of movie?