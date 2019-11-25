Game of Thrones news could be coming soon, according to cryptic tweet

The official Game of Thrones Twitter account posted a cryptic message to fans that "Winter is coming," and now we don't know what to do with ourselves. Is it an announcement regarding Game of Thrones, which wrapped its eight-season run in May? Could it be related to House of the Dragon , the upcoming HBO prequel centered around House Targaryen? Or is it a friendly on-brand reminder from the Thrones Twitter account that the winter season is around the corner - unlikely, but who knows at this point?

Winter is coming.November 25, 2019

Unless you were locked away in the Eyrie's sky cells for the time between Game of Thrones' finale and now, you're probably keen on the backlash to season 8. Naturally, many on Twitter voiced their hope for a remake of the controversial ending, but that's pretty much definitely never happening - EW reported in July that HBO themselves shut down the idea.

More likely, it's something to do with the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, which was recently ordered straight to series at HBO. The prequel will be based on the events of the novel Fire & Blood, which reads like a historical account of House Targaryen's rise to power and eventual civil war.

We know a few things about House of the Dragon's production team, which will include prominent Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik as co-showrunner alongside Ryan Condal. A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin co-created the prequel with Condal. No information has yet to be given regarding the cast, so it's possible the coming news will reveal something on that front.