Fortnite Week 3 quests - how to wrap up all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 3

The Fortnite Week 3 quests have arrived, and there's still a wildlife theme attached to several of the tasks thanks to the inclusion of our feathered friends. As well as gliding with and hunting down chickens, you'll need to do some fishing at specific spots and take down a certain NPC character in close combat, though these wouldn't be Fortnite quests without a few assignments involving dealing damage to opponents with particular weapon types as well. Hopefully by now you're getting to grips with the newest updates added to Fortnite so these challenges shouldn't prove too difficult to get through, but if you have any questions then we're here to explain everything you need to know about the Fortnite Week 3 quests.

Fortnite Week 3 quests Season 6

(Image credit: Epic)

Fly 20 meters with a chicken (20)

Hunt a chicken (1)

Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold (5)

Deal damage with shotguns (1000)

Get headshots with rifles (10)

Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol (500)

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart (1)

If you're looking for some advice on how to tick off any of these assignments, here are some extra pointers for each of the Fortnite Week 3 quests in Season 6:

Fly 20 meters with a chicken

Hunt a chicken

You'll find Fortnite chickens in a number of locations, such as in and around Colossal Crops, east of Pleasant Park, and between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges. To fly with a chicken, run up to it and follow the Grab prompt to hold it above your head, then jump from a height to glide forward with it. Hunting a chicken simply involves eliminating it with a weapon.

Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold

Camp Cod is the island off the southeast coast, Lake Canoe is the body of water north of Retail Row, and Stealthy Stronghold is a named location in the northwest. Grab a rod in any of those places and hit those fishing spots to make five catches in total.

Deal damage with shotguns

Get headshots with rifles

Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol

All of these quests involve dealing damage to opponents with specific weapons, so are best tackled in a Team Rumble match. Get hold of the required type of weapon, then focus on using that exclusively until you hit your target.

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

These are all Fortnite characters, who you need to encounter then fight to eliminate – they'll automatically attack you on sight so make sure you're stocked up on ammo and shields first. Raptor is at the Crash Site southeast of Coral Castle, Zenith is at the Weather Station on the mountain south of Catty Corner, and Blackheart is on the Viking Vessel west of Holly Hedges. If the character appears in ghostly form and cannot be fought then another player has already eliminated them, in which case you may need to find another target.

