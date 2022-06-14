Where to find Fortnite Grapple Gloves

Fortnite Grapple Gloves have started appearing around the island, providing another method for quickly travelling long distances or escaping from any nearby threats you may be facing. If you remember Spider-Man's Web-Shooters from Season 1 then you'll already be familiar with this concept in Fortnite, and as the Grapple Glove functions in pretty much exactly the same way you won't have much to learn. However, these swinging gauntlets can only be found in specific places, so read on for all of the Fortnite Grapple Gloves locations and details of how to use the Grapple Glove once you've found it.

Where are the Fortnite Grapple Gloves To pick up Fortnite Grapple Gloves you need to visit one of ten Grapple Stops located around the Fortnite map, which can be spotted by their bright pink coloring and a large curved girder that looks suspiciously like it was borrowed from one of the Fortnite crashed IO Airships. You'll find them in these places: 1. Inside Rave Cave

2. Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

3. East of Shifty Shafts

4. East of The Daily Bugle

5. East of Tilted Towers

6. Southwest of Greasy Grove

7. Northeast of Synapse Station

8. North of Rocky Reels

9. South of The Joneses

10. Northeast of The Joneses When you're at a pink Grapple Stop, look for one of the Grapple Glove Toolboxes to search and receive a Fortnite Grapple Glove from. There should be three of them available at each location, but if you can't find any that most likely means that other players have already claimed them and you'll need to look elsewhere.

How to use Fortnite Grapple Gloves (Image: © Epic Games) When you have one of the Fortnite Grapple Gloves equipped in your inventory, you'll see a small spinning reticule appear on the object you can grapple nearest to where you're currently aiming. Press and hold the Swing button to attach a line to that point and launch yourself, then you'll keep swinging until you let go of the button to leap into the air. You'll get faster with each of the first three successive swings, at which point you'll reach maximum speed.

Try to chain swings together with the Fortnite Grapple Glove, as when you land back on the ground you'll only have a brief moment to attach another line – miss that timing window and you'll have to wait for a cooldown timer to expire before you can start swinging again, though you can slide when you land to give yourself longer. You can also use Fortnite Grapple Gloves to pull items towards you, which is particularly handy for recovering weapons and other equipment that's just inside the storm without receiving damage. Each Grapple Glove comes charged with 30 shots, which should be more than enough to get you moving, though once they're used up it'll disappear from your inventory.

