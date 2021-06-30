Fortnite Forage for Food Supplies - where to collect supplies and forage for food around Steel Farm

It's time to go on a Fortnite forage for food supplies, as Cousin Steel has finally accepted the possibility that Farmer Steel has been abducted and can no longer sit by while he's "prodded and poked by space weirdos." For this final legendary outing in the Fortnite Week 4 quests, you need to forage for food supplies in Fortnite by interacting with the outlines that appear around Steel Farm, and these caches look like they include tinned and dried food, a can of gas, and a generous supply of toilet paper – all must-have items for the committed Fortnite survivalist, which are completely separate from the Fortnite foraged items you'll find elsewhere. If you're ready to gather these items and wrap up this legendary questline, then here are all of the Fortnite forage for food supplies locations.

Fortnite Forage for Food Supplies locations

To kick off your Fortnite forage for food supplies, you need to make your way back to Steels Farm once again. Just in case you get lost along the way, it's to the northeast of Corny Complex on the other side of the river.

Once at the farm, there are a total of five Fortnite forage for food supplies locations to visit, where you'll need to interact with the stacks of supplies in order to collect them. All five are highlighted on the map above, and here are further details to help you complete your Fortnite forage for food supplies run:

At the side of the road by the entrance to the farm track, near the gas station Halfway up the track to the farmhouse, next to a large rock near some trees Next to the small wooden bridge going over the river to Corny Complex By the main entrance to the farmhouse on the north side of the building At the edge of the southern corn field, behind the tractor and hay bales

