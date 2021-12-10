Forspoken trailer shows new abilities and characters in a corrupted world

A new Forspoken trailer showed off more of the bizarre fantasy world our hero Frey finds herself in, including the mysterious council in charge of it.

Frey certainly has her work cut out for her. She's abruptly pulled into the world of Athia, and the place seems to be falling apart on account of spreading corruption, which seems to zombify whatever it touches. Bears, people, wolves – just about every living in Athia seems warped and corrupted to some degree. She doesn't have too many friends, either. Everyone on this council seems to have it in for her, especially that crazed leader with the gold headdress and concerningly toothy smile, who seems warped and corrupted in a different way.

But hey, at least Frey's got some really cool magic. In this trailer alone, she surfs and double-jumps on a board of ice, wields fiery spears and swords, uses invisibility to sneak by corrupted bears, and stabs a dude in the head with a lightning dagger before dispensing with subtlety and zapping everyone around her. She's got a water geyser, a rock gatling gun, levitation – if nothing else, the universe definitely kitted her out for this otherworldly adventure.

Forspoken is coming to PS5 and PC on May 24, 2022.

