Former Lord of the Rings dev's EA studio is working on an open-world sandbox game

EA is currently hiring for what's seemingly an announced open-world adventure.

As reported by eXputer, a job listing on EA's website suggests that the studio is working on a new open-world action sandbox game.

The job listing is seeking a Senior Game Designer – Encounters to "bring a rich, exciting open-world to life for players to discover." The opening also describes the successful candidate as someone who "is aware of current open world action games best practices, and is ready to push sandbox gameplay and interactive storytelling forward."

There are various other references to an open-world sandbox game in the job description, and the requirements "to create content and populate the world with activities and missions" suggest that this is a brand new title. Additionally, EA is seeking someone with "experience with modern AAA open world games and their sandbox systems and mechanics" for the Senior Game Designer – Encounters role.

It's also speculated that this position is based at the company's new studio in Seattle. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz last year, EA announced that it hired Kevin Stephens, the studio head of Monolith Productions, during the development of Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War, to head up a new studio in the Seattle area. The shiny new studio is as yet unnamed and reportedly working on an equally untitled open-world action-adventure game.

EA titles were recently delisted from the Humble Store, and any keys purchased will be inactive from March 18th.

If you're a fan of open-world games, check out how "a perfect blend of mystery and cruelty puts Elden Ring's open world above the rest".